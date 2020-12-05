Walter Means, 36, of North Little Rock, was shot by North Little Rock police officers Friday afternoon after he “displayed a hatchet.” At last report he was listed in critical condition.

The original news release:

On December 4, 2020 at approximately 4:26 pm, the NLRPD received a call from a railroad employee that an adult male was lying on the ground with his head on the railroad tracks that cross over Broadway Blvd. near Pike Avenue.

Three NLRPD Officers arrived shortly afterthe call was made. When officers approached the adult male he displayed a hatchet. Within moments of contacting the adult male, at least one officer requested additiona officers to respond to the scene. That Officer then notified dispatchers that shots had been fired.

At least two officers fired their weapons during this incident and the adult male was struck by their gunfire. He was given immediate medical attention by the officers on scene and then by responding medical personnel, who were summoned to the scene in conjunction with the announcement that shots had been fired.

The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he is considered to be in critical condition.

NLRPD Detectives arrived at the scene and processed it for all evidence.

The adult male has not been identified. All attempts are being made to identify him and notify any family members of his condition.

The Involved officers’ identities will be provided in the near future. In accordance with department policy, all three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.