With Donald Trump insisting more strenuously daily — dishonestly and without proof — that the election was stolen from him by Joe Biden, the Washington Post endeavored to find out what Republicans in Congress think about that.

The response was shameful. It put three simple questions to all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate. The results:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complete results are at this link, but I’ll save you the time to look through them. All six members of Congress from Arkansas didn’t respond to the questions. Profiles in something. Not courage.