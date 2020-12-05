Well, at least it’s not another record-setter, though numbers do tend to decline on the weekend and this is way more than the number on Saturday last week. But 34 more deaths; a rise in hospitalizations, and a continuing high positive test rate are not comforting indicators.

Even the governor finds no brightness (and still does nothing):

There are 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is an increase of almost 900 from last week (1,349). We can decrease the numbers if we follow the Three Ws. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.

