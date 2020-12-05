By
Max Brantley
On
4:18 pm

Well, at least it’s not another record-setter, though numbers do tend to decline on the weekend and this is way more than the number on Saturday last week. But 34 more deaths; a rise in hospitalizations, and a continuing high positive test rate are not comforting indicators.

Advertisement

Even the governor finds no brightness (and still does nothing):

There are 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is an increase of almost 900 from last week (1,349). We can decrease the numbers if we follow the Three Ws. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.

The line is open.

Advertisement

 

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Republicans choose Jonelle Fulmer as next party chair
Tags

Commenting FAQs