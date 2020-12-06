Shot: “So we’re at a very critical time right now about being able to maintain the resilience of our health-care system,” CDC Director Redfield said. “I actually believe [the next 3 months] are going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation.” Chaser: pic.twitter.com/4HEclQ7f8g — John Pijanowski (@John_Pijanowski) December 6, 2020

Twitter offers some instant commentary on the success of Governor Hutchinson’s encouragement to follow health suggestions to curb the growth of coronavirus. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who’s been there before, is back in the mask scofflaw limelight again.

Then there was a photo from Jonesboro. Sure, you have to take off a mask to eat.

Colton’s in J’boro seems to have trouble with social distancing via sournotes1 on reddit pic.twitter.com/Yxwt4Vhjcn — Arkie (@cathalbrae) December 6, 2020

Correlation is not causation and all, but perhaps these scenes offer clues to why the COVID rate is growing in Arkansas and why our positivity testing rate is way beyond the World Health Organization’s suggestion that a 5 percent or lower rate for 14 days is desirable. As Johns Hopkins notes, updated figures show Arkansas with a rate above 17 percent, 11th highest among the states, and the trend is moving the wrong direction.