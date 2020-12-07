The Monday numbers, always lower than other days, but with one terrible exception.

Advertisement

Total cases: 172,042, up 1,118 from yesterday.

Active cases: 18,057, down 693 from yesterday.

Advertisement

Deaths: 2,713, up 53 from yesterday, a new record by 11

I’ve asked if these might include some revisions from earlier days or other extenuating circumstances.

Advertisement

Arkansas reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths today, breaking the previous record last month by 11. Here’s a chart with the top 10 days. – @HeavnerKendal https://t.co/7TQ55s5blm — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) December 7, 2020

UPDATE: A Health Department spokesman tells me:

Seven of them are considered delayed deaths with one from September, three from October and three from early November. But all the rest of them are from the past few weeks.

The governor’s daily comment:

“Yesterday recorded our highest total number of deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day. Tomorrow, I will be in Saline County meeting with community leaders on local strategies.”

Advertisement

Here’s the Health Department’s daily update on hospital numbers, as of 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 1,053

Total Beds: 8,952

Total Beds Available: 2,440

Total ICU Beds: 1,165

Total ICU Beds Available: 106

Total Vents: 1,053

Total Vents Available: 648

Total Covid patients in ICU: 385

Advertisement

Total Covid patients on vents: 181