More news on the Czech gunmaker that has encountered slowdowns in building a planned gunmaking plant at the Little Rock Port.

Reuters reports that the parent company, CZG, had dramatically reduced a public stock offering that was intended to raise capital for the Little Rock facility, among others.

Hoping to raise $209 million, the offering Friday in Prague raised $35 million. That would seem to raise some questions about financing for the Little Rock facility, which Reuters said was expected to cost up to $70 million. (When state officials announced the plant, they described it as a $90 million project that would employ 565.).

The Hutchinson administration announced the plant in April 2019. It was given a package of incentives including 73 acres of free land. The Arkansas Times reported in February, pre-pandemic, that construction hadn’t begun on the plant, which originally had been expected to start operation in March. Subsequently, we reported that the state, port and CZ had agreed to a later start date for construction of June 2021. But company officials said they were still intent on completing the project. The pandemic and difficulty in financing firearm projects have contributed to the delays. State officials have insisted they are not concerned about financing for the project.

The Reuters article said of Little Rock plans:

Lubomir Kovarik, CZG’s chairman, said the plant, which will help CZG tap U.S. segments often protected by “Buy America” laws, should be operating by the end of 2021.

UPDATE: Here’s another report, from Bloomberg, on how a shift in equity investment interest in environmental, governmental and social themes has had a negative impact on businesses such as CZG.

Czech firearms producer Ceska Zbrojovka Group SE this month scaled back its deal by as much as 80% after international funds, restricted by their internal ethical investment criteria, spurned the share sale. CZG’s listing came on the heels of KKR & Co.-backed military supplier Hensoldt AG’s float in Frankfurt, which priced at the bottom of an indicative range with fewer shares sold than initially

Arkansas has made a big play for guns and ammo in the Hutchinson era. But there’s evidence that’s a better play in the U.S. than Europe. Marketwatch says gun demand remains robust. Somebody has to arm all those people at Trump rallies.

And based on firearm industry estimates provided by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, or NSSF, Smith & Wesson estimates that nearly 8 million Americans were first-time gun buyers. That bodes very well for the company, given what it could mean about demand for guns over the longer term. “In October, we conducted an attitude and usage study of over 1,200 law-abiding firearm owners with the goal of gaining a better understanding of today’s firearm consumer,” Smith said on the analyst call, according to a FactSet transcript. “The research indicated that for those people who own firearms, the average number of firearms possessed was eight.” And NSSF research indicated that about one in four new gun owners went on to buy additional firearms at higher prices than their first purchase.