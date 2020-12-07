Governor Hutchinson will begin a series of community meetings this week to “develop local action plans to fight the current surge of COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

His schedule includes a televised address at 7 p.m. Thursday.

To date, Governor Hutchinson has been reluctant to impose new restrictions at the state level, though he said he’s considering further restrictions on indoor gatherings (not including restaurants, bars and school athletic events) and he’s also said state agencies are working to enforce regulations in effect now.

The governor’s original emergency orders limited the degree to which local governments can issue mandatory orders. Many local governments in Arkansas have refused to enforce the governor’s mask mandate.

Meetings scheduled so far:

10 a.m. Tuesday at the Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30, Benton.

10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jones Center at 922 Emma Street in Springdale.

10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

Other meetings will be scheduled. The announcement from the governor’s office noted:

Due to the ongoing pandemic, our office is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please note that all of the Governor’s public events are held in accordance with guidelines and directives from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), including those for social distancing and masking. If you are sick, have a fever, have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please do not enter. Thank you for your cooperation.

This announcement came in advance of the daily report on COVID-19 in Arkansas. The state has been on a steady rise in new and active cases and deaths.