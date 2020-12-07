I’m again indebted to Lynn Foster of Arkansans for Stronger Communities, a long-time worker for better landlord-tenant law in Arkansas, for her November report on evictions in Arkansas.

Her introductory summary:

For the third straight month, evictions are at their 2019 levels, which means that, because of the CDC moratorium, when the moratorium and all forms of rent assistance go away in January, unless something changes we will see a spike in evictions. The CDC moratorium is definitely helping tenants and is holding up well in court, for those tenants who deliver the declaration to their landlords at the beginning of the eviction process or before. Unfortunately not all landlords accept the declaration, and not all accept rent assistance from tenants either, and try to proceed with evictions.

“Highlights” include summaries of the desperate straits of many tenants and the coldness of some landlords. Foster notes, too, the variation in handling of cases by judges. Some have adopted policies of requiring hearings before a county clerk can issue the writ necessary for eviction. Bad news on that front: the Arkansas Supreme Court recently granted an instant writ to a Pulaski property owner who protested the practice and the need for a wait for a hearing (not easy in these pandemic times.) Other judges are more strict.

Foster writes: