Cases are rising, by 2,283 in 24 hours, and there was another big increase in deaths, 39, according to the daily summary of coronavirus figures.

The news at the weekly briefing this afternoon was that Governor Hutchinson isn’t moving forward yet with the idea of requiring state Health Department approval of gatherings of more than 20 people in commercial settings.

This news came as he discussed his community meetings, which he said were to obtain counsel and spur local engagement.

At his first meeting this morning in Benton, he said the group had discussed his idea for prior state approval of group gatherings in commercial settings. He said the feedback led him to decide not to issue that rule today. “We want to make sure we get that right,” he said. But he encouraged people having events to call the Health Department for guidance and explain safety precautions. The rule now applies to groups of more than 100. Churches aren’t covered, nor are restaurants, the governor emphasized. High school sports also are covered by other rules (often ignored).

Asked to explain, he said more clarity was needed on what the rule would apply to. He said some people are canceling events voluntarily, including some at the Governor’s Mansion.

He said local officials invited to the meeting this morning in Benton had said mask compliance was high in Saline County. He didn’t address his decision to prevent the media and the general public from attending.

The governor’s review of the statistical trends was more of the same — not good. Must trend lines continue to rise.

Other topics

Health Director Dr. Jose Romero said hospital facilities remain adequate “at this time.” He issued his standard warnings and again encouraged “strongly” against traveling.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said 22 school districts are teaching at least some classes remotely. He took the number as positive given that it follows Thanksgiving. He also said it was positive that only 29 percent of school districts had been forced to go remote district-wide.

Lance Taylor, executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association, said schools had a great fall and most seasons have been finished or soon will be. There was no mention of any revision to winter sports, held indoors.

Larry Shackelford, the Washington Regional Medical System director and a member of the governor’s COVID taskforce, said the rate of growth in hospitalization needs to change. “This next two to four weeks are key,” he said.

Q&A

The governor repeated that the vaccines when available will go first to health care workers and then to nursing home residents and staff. Specifics about how people get in line after that remain unclear.

He wouldn’t answer a question about new photos of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joining others without masks at a social gathering. He said she’d answered that question.

He said testing should be part of plans for people who travel out of necessity, but indicated he wasn’t ready to impose any restrictions on interstate travel.

UPDATE: The governor and chief ADH epidemiologist Mike Cima fielded several questions about whether our case investigation and contact tracing is sufficient and up to the job of pinpointing spread from gyms and restaurants. Hutchinson acknowledged that investigators are “overwhelmed” by the surge in cases and a “resource challenge for us.” Cima said the questionnaire did pose questions to determine source of infection but that “because of the long intubation period … it’s exceedingly difficult to pin down where somebody was infected.” He said the department has found clusters relating to Halloween and starting to analyze Thanksgiving clusters.

After the press conference, Secretary Romero was asked why, in light of research that shows restaurants and gyms are super spreaders elsewhere in the U.S. and the world, data gathered in Arkansas shows they are not a source of infection and whether our questionnaire could capture that information. He said the Arkansas questionnaire was the same at that “used across the country.”

“We rely, quite honestly, on the honesty and forthrightness of people” to get answers, Romero said. “If they don’t want to tell us [where they’ve been], we can’t extract the data. As a clinician, I can only help the patient who is going to tell me everything. If they’re going to withhold information, I can’t come up with a diagnosis. It’s the same with epidemiologists.”

So, would he eat in a restaurant?

“I haven’t eaten in a restaurant in months,” Romero said. “Would I go to a department store to browse? No. Would I go anywhere I don’t have to go? No.”

Deputy Chief Science Officer Dr. Austin Porter and Cima also replied no.

Also, today’s hospitalization numbers from the health department:

Current hospitalizations: 1,081

Total Beds: 8,927

Total Beds Available: 2,267

Total ICU Beds: 1,161

Total ICU Beds Available: 77

Total Vents: 1,053

Total Vents Available: 661

Total Covid patients in ICU: 394

Total Covid patients on vents: 182