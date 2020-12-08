🚨🚨BREAKING: US Supreme Court, without any noted dissent, REJECTS Republican effort to block Pennsylvania election results. Trump and his allies remain 1-50 in post-election litigation.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 8, 2020



Joe Biden’s win seems to most rational observers to be conclusive. But Donald Trump isn’t rational, nor are many of his supporters. So the coup effort continues.

At a publicity stunt at the White House today meant to give Donald Trump credit for development of COVID-19 vaccines, Trump played the victim card again and insisted he was being denied another term by vote fraud. He still has no evidence. But that hasn’t stopped his lobbying of governors and legislators and even the U.S. Supreme Court, on which he’s appointed three justices.

“Let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage — whether it’s legislatures or a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court — let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right,” Trump said. “If somebody has the courage, I know who the next administration will be.”

So far, no go from the court. From The Hill:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory in the Keystone State, dealing another blow to the long-shot legal effort by President Trump and his allies to overturn the election in the courts. The Tuesday order, which was unsigned and included no noted dissents, came ahead of the midnight “safe harbor” deadline, which provides states a kind of immunity from congressional oversight into election results that are certified in time. The justices’ move leaves intact Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) late November certification of Biden’s victory in a state he won by more than 81,000 votes.

But there’s another run at the U.S. Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He’s filed direct to the court to overturn losses in four key states. Texas says voters in several swing states should be disenfranchised.

Legal experts are dubious. Just for the record, I’ve asked Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a frequent collaborator with Paxton in lawsuits, if she’ll join this legal fight. Conservative groups are urging other Republican attorneys general to join in.

UPDATE: She actually went there.

“Arkansans and Americans across the country have real concerns about the lack of integrity in our federal elections this year,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “After reviewing the motion filed by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, I have determined that I will support the motion by the State of Texas in all legally appropriate manners. The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld.”

Nothing is off the table with Republicans. The Arizona Republican Party has seemingly incited violence in the name of Trump, asking followers if they are willing to die to overturn the election results.

The party’s official Twitter account on Monday night shared a post from Ali Alexander, an activist with an organization called “Stop the Steal” that has protested election results. “I am willing to give my life for this fight,” Alexander wrote. When sharing the post, the GOP asked followers: “He is. Are you?” The GOP then posted a clip from the movie “Rambo”, highlighting the quote: “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”

Add to threats of violence the alternative of prayer. One such effort would feature the perjurer, foreign collaborator and Trump pardon recipient Mike Flynn. Said a news release:

Jericho March and Stop the Steal will welcome a special guest speaker— Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn — and members of his family on December 12th at the “Let the Church ROAR!” Prayer Rally on the National Mall, in partnership with the “One Nation Under God” grassroots rally. Eric Metaxas, author, speaker, and conservative radio host will emcee the ROAR! Prayer Rally on the National Mall. The partnership among planners of the Jericho March, Stop the Steal, and the “One Nation Under God” Grassroots Rally shows the groups’ commitment to a unified effort to gather as patriots and people of faith in prayer for election integrity, transparency, and reform.

A sensible person might be inclined to laugh all this off. But the Trump people are dangerous. Plus, the election and polling tell us that four of every 10 voters (at least) are on the side of the loons.

Will Trump willingly leave the White House Jan. 20? (Though I admit a forcible eviction, with his stuff dumped on the curb, is a pleasing image.)