NOW: Arknsas Governor @AsaHutchinson is hosting a town hall this morning with leaders in Saline County. He’s giving opening remarks, but the majority of the meeting will be closed to the media #ARNews #ARpx pic.twitter.com/4ve4u2O5vl — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) December 8, 2020

KATV’s Shelby Rose covered Governor Hutchinson’s community meeting this morning in Benton.

The media was asked to leave after opening remarks and there were attendance limits as well. She did catch Hutchinson talking further about his contemplation of a rule requiring Health Department clearance for meetings of more than 10 people.

He has previously indicated this wouldn’t limit restaurant attendance, churches or athletic events, among others. His view is that he can’t regulate churches and that restaurants and schools are expected to follow distancing and mask rules. (Riiiiiiight.) With this new rule, he said, by way of an example, you could have an office party if you followed guidelines.

