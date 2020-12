Governor Hutchinson today named Jonathan Askins as the state’s director of the Division of Information Systems and the state chief technology officer.

He has been the director of expert client management at Acxiom. He also is a former state employee, having worked from 1998 to 2000 at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and worked on a task force to encourage investment in the tourism industry. He has been vice-chair of the governor’s Data Transparency Commission.