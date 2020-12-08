After reviewing the motion filed by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, I have determined that I will support the motion in all legally appropriate manners. The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld. https://t.co/NesQz2wVV9 pic.twitter.com/imSokVlq79 — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) December 8, 2020



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will join Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate voting in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, which have been certified as Joe Biden victories.

Her statement:

“Arkansans and Americans across the country have real concerns about the lack of integrity in our federal elections this year,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “After reviewing the motion filed by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, I have determined that I will support the motion by the State of Texas in all legally appropriate manners. The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld.”

I’ve asked her spokeswoman if Rutledge would provide some specifics about those “real concerns.” I don’t expect much. Paxton’s filing offers none. And here’s a telling comment from one of the states that would lose its place in electing a president, from the Dallas Morning News:

Paxton’s counterpart in Georgia, Chris Carr, who chairs the Republican Association of Attorneys General – a group that includes Paxton [and Rutledge] – disputed Texas’ claims. “With all due respect, the Texas Attorney General is constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia,” said Carr spokeswoman Katie Byrd.

And this from a legal expert:

“If Texas can sue these states over how they conduct their elections, what’s to stop Vermont from suing Texas over how it regulates the oil industry, or other permutations?” tweeted University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck, a frequent Trump critic who called Paxton’s lawsuit “crazy,” and a “dangerous, offensive and wasteful… stunt.”

Bottom line: There is no bottom for Rutledge when it comes to fealty to Donald Trump. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will NOT be able to claim greater devotion to the great man if Rutledge has anything to say about it.

Other Republican AGs have jumped on the Trump train, including Jeff Landry in Louisiana.