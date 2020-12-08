The White House report on coronavirus for Arkansas puts the state in the red zone for both cases and test positivity, and says “mitigation efforts must increase,” such as prohibiting indoor gatherings outside of immediate households, now.
Because virus spread “is unyielding in Arkansas,” the White House says the state should also “reexamine capacity thresholds for all public spaces” and restaurant capacity to less than 25%.
The vaccine will not stop the spread, hospitalizations or deaths “until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until late spring,” the report says.
The White House also expresses concern about a 36% decline it sees in PCR lab tests, though a footnote says the figure may be underestimated because of delayed reporting. It also recommends that the state should implement “aggressive testing” to find asymptomatic individuals “responsible for the majority of infectious spread.”
COVID-linked hospitalizations increased 14% on average between Nov. 28-Dec. 4, the report noted: “141 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 243 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Arkansas.”
The graphic below left shows new admissions by county Nov. 28-Dec. 4; the deepest red is 26 patients or more per 100 beds, bright red is 21 to 25, pale pink is 14 to 20, yellow is 6 to 10, pale green is 3 to 5 and green is zero to 2. In the graph on the right, red indicates new 10 new deaths per 100,000, pink is 2.1-9.9, dark yellow is 1.1-2.0 and white is zero.