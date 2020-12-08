The White House report on coronavirus for Arkansas puts the state in the red zone for both cases and test positivity, and says “mitigation efforts must increase,” such as prohibiting indoor gatherings outside of immediate households, now.

Because virus spread “is unyielding in Arkansas,” the White House says the state should also “reexamine capacity thresholds for all public spaces” and restaurant capacity to less than 25%.

The vaccine will not stop the spread, hospitalizations or deaths “until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until late spring,” the report says.

