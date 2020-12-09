Here are the belated numbers. Not exactly cheery. No records, I guess, except perhaps in the number of active cases.

The governor said:

“This morning I had a very productive meeting with community leaders in northwest Arkansas. The discussions around health care, education, and business provided my team and me with valuable insight into the challenges that are being faced as a result of this virus. Because of a delay in our computer system, today’s report was delayed later than normal.”

If by productive he means he was glad to hear from local people in a virus-devastated reason he should not take more action, well, then, yes, I guess it was productive. But the anti-maskers who demonstrated outside the private meeting in Springdale will probably be happy about it.

