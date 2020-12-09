Arkansas State Police release:

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in North Little Rock Tuesday evening.

A short time before 9:45 p.m., state troopers discovered a car parked on the Interstate 40 off-ramp, leading onto U.S. Highway 67/167. The driver of the car had been shot.

Stephen DeWayne Gilbert Jr., 19, of North Little Rock sustained a gunshot wound from what is believed to be a drive-by shooting that occurred nearby along I-40. Gilbert was transported from the crime scene by ambulance and was last reported to be in critical condition at a Little Rock hospital.