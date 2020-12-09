Seventeen states filed a brief in the Supreme Court just now in support of Texas’ request that the justices throw out the results of the presidential election in four other states that didn’t support President Trump. pic.twitter.com/1sldfhrkbl — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020

When Attorney General Leslie Rutledge gave her moral support to the widely discredited effort by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to prevent validation of votes for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, her office wouldn’t say exactly what she had in mind.

Today, the question was answered, with Arkansas on the list of Republican attorneys general asking to support the Texas request before the U.S. Supreme Court. Technically, it is in support of a motion to hear the Texas “case.”

Apart from general “concerns,” neither Rutledge nor Paxton nor any other legal action in support of Trump to date has offered specific evidence of fraud or wrongdoing. In the Texas case, Paxton wants the U.S. Supreme Court to become activists for Trump and rewrite state law and state court decisions on voting law changes that Texas thinks helped Joe Biden.

Missouri was the lead filer on the amicus request. Joining in support: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia. The thrust is that mail voting, used more heavily this year, is an invitation to fraud. No evidence of that. And I don’t know where the strict constructionist will find a constitutional reference to the dangers, but that was before Donald Trump put three people on the Supreme Court and then asked them to do “right” and declare him president again.

Arkansas, as is the case with several states in this action, is acting hypocritically by complaining about voting rules that exist here. In our case:

Fun fact: Arkansas also counts absentee ballots received after Election Day. Military members and their families stationed overseas gets an extra 10 days. Maybe @AGRutledge should look into it. #arpx https://t.co/LNtEKpkvmY — On AR Watch (@OnARWatch1) December 9, 2020

The ACLU of Arkansas had this to say about Rutledge:

“This attempt by our Attorney General to subvert the will of the people and overturn the results of a free and fair election should concern every Arkansan – regardless of party,” said ACLU of Arkansas executive director Holly Dickson. “With a pandemic raging and thousands of Arkansas facing layoffs and eviction notices, Attorney General Rutledge is using taxpayer money to support a meritless and politically-motivated lawsuit to cancel the votes of millions of Americans. Political stunts that waste taxpayer money are unfortunately what we’ve come to expect from our state’s chief legal official, but this brazen attempt to cancel the votes of millions of Americans is truly beyond the pale.”

