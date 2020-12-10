A variety of outlets are reporting that Arkansas State University football coach Blake Anderson has accepted the head coaching job at Utah State.

A team meeting is underway in Jonesboro.

He’s been at ASU seven years and compiled a 51-37 record.

UPDATE: It’s official:

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced Thursday that head football coach Blake Anderson has resigned to accept the same position at another FBS program. Arkansas State assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf has been named interim head coach, and a national search to fill the head football coach position at A-State will begin immediately.

Anderson’s contract reportedly had a penalty provision should he resign, but it could be met by payment to aSU for a game with a school that hired Anderson.