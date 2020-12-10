For the second time in two days, 34 deaths were added to the state’s total and active cases hit a new high, pushing 20,000.
The positivity rate remains in double figures. A dip in hospitalizations is something, but more will become from some 4,500 cases in just two days’ time.
Said the governor:
“Yesterday saw a very strong day of testing, with over 18,000 total tests administered. A decrease in hospitalizations is a good sign, but this has not been the trend. Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance as you are out and about.”