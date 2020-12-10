As announced previously, Governor Hutchinson will address the state at 7 p.m. today on pandemic issues.

A spokesman said KARK, KATV and KTHV (Channels 4, 7 and 11) in Little Rock will be airing the talk. It will not be broadcast on the governor’s YouTube channel.

Will viewers prefer the governor’s talk to normal programming?

KARK, for example, has a two-hour Tina Fey special, “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Just let me say if the governor continues to offer no specific measures to get better compliance with health guidelines, that’s not worth missing the selection from the Temptations’ jukebox show, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

KATV normally has “Shark Tank” “Station 19” at 7 p.m. At KTHV, the normal schedule has “Young Sheldon.”

I’ve asked the stations about their plans for handling shows that are pre-empted.

I’m pessimistic about substance from the governor given his remarks in Springdale yesterday in which he appeared happy to report that local “leaders” at his secret meeting expressed no interest in additional restrictions. A round of wear a mask/wash your hands/keep your distance/we’re all in this together hasn’t been widely successful to date.

UPDATE: From what I’ve heard so far, the plans for most stations is to carry on-air, Facebook, web and even some auxiliary channels. A statewide address by the governor is a rare thing. (By one account

KTHV said it would be treated as a breaking news event and if it extends beyond 30 minutes, the affected program will be broadcast at another time.

KATV said it is expecting about a 20-minute talk followed by a news department summary, then to return to ABC programming.

KARK will carry it on-air and stream the speech on Fox 16’s website. Alas, it will interefere with the start of Tina Fey.