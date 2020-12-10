Ganell Tubbs of Little Rock, pleaded guilty today in federal court to a nearly $2 million fraud of Payroll Protection Program loans.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tubbs, 41, admitted at the hearing claiming ownership of two businesses, Little Piglet Soap Company and Suga Girl Customs. Neither was in good standing with the state and her home and personal phone number were listed as their contact information.

She submitted a PPP loan application of $1.38 million in wages and other compensation paid by Suga Girl and received a loan of $1.5 million on May 5. Two days later, she used the money to pay $8,000 on a student loan and then spent $6,999 in online purchases with Apple, Michael Kors, Sephora, North Face, Nike and others. She received a $414,375 loan for Little Piglet.

She was indicted on multiple charges in July and pleaded guilty today to a single charge of bank fraud. She’ll be sentenced later.