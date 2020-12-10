We will be live with a COVID-19 update at 3:45 p.m. today. Watch here: https://t.co/vdVXlO924x — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) December 10, 2020

Might the governor of Oklahoma provide a clue about — or guidance to — Governor Hutchinson?

Hutchinson, as you know, plans a televised address at 7 p.m. on the pandemic.

Coincidentally, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt addressed his state today. And he made a bit of news, a plan to limit pubic gatherings to work to slow the virus spread. At least a bit.

During a news conference, Stitt announced he’s issuing a new executive order, which will include the following measures:

Attendance at youth indoor sporting events will be limited to four spectators per participant or 50% of the building’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Public gatherings are limited to 50% capacity unless the local health department has granted an exception. Examples of public gatherings include weddings, funerals, holiday parties at event centers. This doesn’t apply to churches, but Stitt said he wants church leaders to continue to innovate in their ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

The order also extends the rules for bars and restaurants, requiring tables to be spaced 6 feet apart and that bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. each night except for drive-thru or takeout services

The order also will keep requiring masks for state employees inside state buildings

Arkansas already has an 11 p.m. closure order on bars and restaurants. A limit on gatherings is something Hutchinson has said he’s considered, but he pulled back from it earlier this week to “clarify” the idea, apparently after hearing objections at a secret meeting in Benton. A limit on youth sporting events would also be a new step for Arkansas.