Little Rock police say one man was killed and two were wounded in shootings Wednesday night at the Trinity Village apartments on John Barrow Road.

The release:

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Little Rock Police Officers re- sponded to shots fired near the 1600 block of John Barrow Road. Upon arrival, officers located 3 unidentified victims lying in distress. One victim was lying outside of an apartment building and two more were inside. Those victims, Donnell Williams, 38, Devante Marbley, 26, and Ivory Smith, 41,, all of Little Rock, were all transported to local hospitals. While Marbley and Smith remain hospitalized, Williams succumbed to his injuries.

The wounded were said to be in critical condition.

A preliminary report said shell casings were found outside and bullets apparently struck an apartment and car. Witnesses said a car with three people drove into the apartment complex and shots were fired toward the apartments. No other details about circumstances or potential suspects were available.

