The Arkansas Supreme Court today ruled that Brad Hunter Smith should be resentenced on his capital murder conviction for the kidnapping and murder of Cherrish Allbright in Cleveland County in January 2016.

His conviction and death sentence were upheld originally, but in seeking post-conviction relief Smith said he’d had ineffective counsel because his trial lawyer dropped an objection to the prosecution’s using Allbright’s pregnancy as an aggravating circumstance justifying the death penalty.

The Supreme Court’s 5-2 decision today turned on whether Allbright’s five-week-old embryo was a person under the statute, which says a person commits capital murder if “with the premeditated and deliberated purpose of causing the death of another person, the person causes the death of any person.”

A separate statute in the criminal code defines a person as “an unborn child in utero at any stage of development.” Said the court:

The question presented to this court is not whether Smith committed a particularly heinous crime or whether he deserves death for his transgressions. Rather, the question we must answer is whether the General Assembly properly provided for the “unborn child” definition of “person” to be applied when an aggravating factor in capital-murder sentencing is being considered. The answer is no. The legislature did not permit the section 5-1-102(13)(B) definition of a “person” to apply in the determination of an aggravating factor for capital-murder sentencing. In fact, the General Assembly specifically restricted the use of this definition. This we cannot ignore.

If the legislature did not extend the definition to sentencing, the court said in an opinion by Justice Courtney Hudson, “It is not this court’s role to act as a legislative body and create a sentencing scheme that does not exist.”

The jury found two aggravating circumstances, the death of another person and that the crime was especially cruel or depraved. But the court said:

Based on our decision today, the jury should have considered only one, that the murder was committed in an especially cruel or depraved manner. We cannot read the jury’s mind, and the lack of specificity as to the weight it gave to each aggravating factor is sufficient to undermine our confidence in the outcome of the sentencing. We therefore reverse the circuit court’s denial of Smith’s petition with respect to his death sentence and remand for resentencing.

In resentencing, Smith can raise other points he said counsel had failed to present, including the mitigating circumstance that he had no criminal history.

Darren O’Quinn, sitting as a special justice for Justice Robin Wynne, concurred to make the point that it was especially important to get such issues right as soon as possible rather than late in the extended appeals death cases receive in state and federal court.

According to a September 2020 report from the United States Department of Justice, between 1973 and 2018, more than 9,500 offenders were sentenced to death in the United States. However, only 1,490 executions were recorded. Remarkably, for that thirty-five-year period, about eighty-four percent of death-row inmates still have not received their punishment. It is troubling to consider the effect that long delays must have upon victims’ families and the justice they seek. The people of Arkansas deserve to have sentences carried out as expeditiously as possible. Therefore, it is incumbent upon this court to ensure that the sentences imposed are not only lawful, but also less vulnerable to eleventh-hour appeals such as motions to recall the mandate or other petitions for extraordinary relief. As this court has often stated, death is differen and this is all the more reason to get it right early in the appellate process.

Justices Rhonda Wood and Shawn Womack dissented, with Wood writing: “The majority holding that, within this narrow homicide statutory scheme, an “unborn child” is a person in one context and not a person in another is an artificial distinction.”

Here’s the opinion.

