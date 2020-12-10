HEADS UP: ⁦@realDonaldTrump will on Thursday have lunch with the state attorneys general who are trying to get the Supreme Court to overturn election results in swing states where cities with large minority populations had a significant impact. pic.twitter.com/CDiHCYegtL — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 10, 2020

Enemies of states’ rights and the democratic process, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, will be entertained at a White House lunch today by Donald Trump, grateful for their last-minute legal intervention to preserve his hold on the presidency.

Reviews by legal experts of the Texas-led intervention at the U.S. Supreme Court have been brutal. It’s hypocritical. The states challenge vote procedures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia that are also used in their states, including Arkansas. They cite no evidence except loony conspiracy theories. The legal underpinning of 18 states challenging statute and court decisions in other states is iffy. It is wildly undemocratic, an effort built on the hunger to retain power and nothing more. But Trump hopes HIS Supreme Court justices will grab this last lifeline before the Electoral College votes next week.

But back to Leslie Rutledge.

She’s following the Trump model in his own resistance to Joe Biden’s election by fund-raising off her state-financed legal demagoguery. She’s running for governor in 2024. Hear me clearly: Rutledge is raising money to run for governor by touting her taxpayer-financed intervention in a partisan lawsuit aimed at denying voters in four states their right to choose a president.

Arkansas is in the fight! Now, will you help me win? Donate here https://t.co/gHKhOwM5yN — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) December 9, 2020

The link in the tweet takes you here:

Shameless and shameful. And sad that her calculation that this is a political winner in Arkansas is probably correct.

Would somebody ask Governor Hutchinson about the expenditure of state money in this lost cause? Would somebody ask him, Sens. Cotton and Boozman and Reps. Hill, Crawford, Westerman and Womack who won the presidential election?