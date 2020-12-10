Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who’d joined with 16 other states to support a Texas effort to kill Joe Biden victories in four states and thus cost him the election, has now asked to be a specific intervenor in the U.S. Supreme Court case.

She’s joined in a full intervention request with Missouri, Louisiana, Utah, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Advertisement

The point is the same. If all legal votes in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan are counted, the man who carried their state, Donald Trump, won’t serve another turn as president.

It’s even more shameful.