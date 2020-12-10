The state Board of Education adopted new standards for computer course.

Part of a release:

The State Board of Education adopted the 2020 revised Arkansas Computer Science and Computing Standards and high school courses at its meeting today. These new standards, which have served as a national example of excellence in Computer Science education, include new updates and learning components that align with industry-standard Computer Science best practices.

“I am excited by the adoption of the new Computer Science and Computing Standards,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “When we started this initiative in 2015, I knew that engaging our students through top quality K-12 education in these concepts would be critical to the state’s success. The skills these newly-adopted standards develop when taught at the K-8 level and the pathways the courses establish at the high school level will ensure that Arkansas students will continue to prepare for the fastest-growing and most-lucrative career fields.”

The new standards and courses include the following:

full revision and update of the Computer Science Practices;

full revision and update of the K-8 (grade specific) Computer Science Standards;

full revision and update of the Coding Block for Grades 7 and 8;

full revision, update, and sequencing into program-specific, three-year pathways of the following high school course programs of study: Cybersecurity, Game Development and Design, Mobile Application Development, Networking, Programming, and Robotics;

creation and sequencing into program-specific, three-year pathways of the following high school course programs of study: Computer Engineering and Data Science; and

update of the following Computer Science and Computing options: Independent Study and Internship.

The standards and courses adopted were the result of more than 3,000 hours of work conducted by a standards committee comprised of 48 educators, industry representatives, and state agency employees. In addition, more than 1,500 hours of additional work on the standards was conducted by the state’s #ARKidsCanCode / #CSforAR Team, consisting of nine statewide Computer Science specialists and additional personnel from the ADE Office of Computer Science.