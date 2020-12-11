The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s weekly tally on dangerous levels of COVID-19 by school district.

There are now 113 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 94 a week ago and only four fewer than the highest number tracked two weeks ago, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. Thirty-nine school districts were added to the list this week, and 74 remained on the list.

ACHI also found that 15 school districts — more than twice as many the week prior — had exceeded 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Buffalo Island Central, Corning, Dardanelle, Dermott, Drew Central, Green Forest, Harrisburg, Magazine, Marmaduke, McGehee, Monticello, Paragould, Riverside, Star City, and Warren. Most of those districts are in Northeast and Southeast Arkansas, with six in each region.

ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “red zone” and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “purple zone.” The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.