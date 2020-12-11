When you click on the link to the Public Integrity division at AG Leslie Rutledge’s office, you get an error message. Of course. Arkansans won’t be fooled by Rutledge’s fraudulent attempts to fund her political aspirations. #arpx pic.twitter.com/LCL2cv8s5a — For AR People (@ForARPeople1) December 11, 2020

This just in from Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas, a progressive grassroots group:

Advertisement

Attorney General Rutledge has abused the power of her office to support an unethical and doomed-to-fail lawsuit aimed at overturning millions of legal votes in our country. Here is Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas’ public statement. Additionally, we support action taken by For AR People to file a complaint against Rutledge for fraudulently using her office to solicit campaign donations for her gubernatorial run.

Of course it’s an abuse of office for Rutledge to use tax money to help Donald Trump by trying to throw four states out of the presidential election. Of course it’s unethical. Of course it will fail. (Won’t it, Justice Barrett?)

But the news of a complaint against Rutledge is interesting.

Advertisement

As I noted earlier today, Rutledge Tweeted and then took down a boast that “Arkansas Is in the Fight!” for Trump. She paired that with an appeal to donate to her campaign for governor in 2022. The look was terrible. “Give me money for helping Trump, financed by Arkansas taxpayers,” she effectively said.

But is it punishable under the ethics law?

Advertisement

As I noted when legislators took money from others to support a lawsuit filed in their official capacities to challenge pandemic health rules, the state ethics law is pretty explicit:

Section 303.Receipt of Gifts by Public Servants (a) No public servant shall receive a gift for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position. No public servant shall receive a gift for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position. (b) For purposes of this rule, a gift shall be prohibited if it is intended to reward a public servant for doing his or her job or it is intended as a reward for past or future action. For purposes of this rule, a gift shall be prohibited if it is intended to reward a public servant for doing his or her job or it is intended as a reward for past or future action.

Rutledge seemed to be soliciting a reward for doing her job, right?

Ah, but there’s a rub. Under the rule, a campaign contribution is not deemed a “gift.” A cash contribution for a politically motivated lawsuit is another matter.

For AR People has gone to the public integrity section of Rutledge’s own offic e (a largely moribund operation) rather than the toothless Ethics Commission, which has unbelievably signaled a willingness to let legislators take money to advance themselves politically through a loser court lawsuit.

Here’s the For AR People theory on Rutledge: