When you click on the link to the Public Integrity division at AG Leslie Rutledge’s office, you get an error message. Of course. Arkansans won’t be fooled by Rutledge’s fraudulent attempts to fund her political aspirations. #arpx pic.twitter.com/LCL2cv8s5a
— For AR People (@ForARPeople1) December 11, 2020
This just in from Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas, a progressive grassroots group:
Attorney General Rutledge has abused the power of her office to support an unethical and doomed-to-fail lawsuit aimed at overturning millions of legal votes in our country. Here is Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas’ public statement.
Additionally, we support action taken by For AR People to file a complaint against Rutledge for fraudulently using her office to solicit campaign donations for her gubernatorial run.
Of course it’s an abuse of office for Rutledge to use tax money to help Donald Trump by trying to throw four states out of the presidential election. Of course it’s unethical. Of course it will fail. (Won’t it, Justice Barrett?)
But the news of a complaint against Rutledge is interesting.
As I noted earlier today, Rutledge Tweeted and then took down a boast that “Arkansas Is in the Fight!” for Trump. She paired that with an appeal to donate to her campaign for governor in 2022. The look was terrible. “Give me money for helping Trump, financed by Arkansas taxpayers,” she effectively said.
But is it punishable under the ethics law?
As I noted when legislators took money from others to support a lawsuit filed in their official capacities to challenge pandemic health rules, the state ethics law is pretty explicit:
Section 303.Receipt of Gifts by Public Servants
(a)No public servant shall receive a gift for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position. (b) For purposes of this rule, a gift shall be prohibited if it is intended to reward a public servant for doing his or her job or it is intended as a reward for past or future action.
This week, Rutledge signed on to a ridiculous lawsuit to toss out votes in states that went for Biden. What’s worse, Rutledge is trying to trick supporters of the lawsuit into donating to her own personal campaign coffers.
As you can see in the tweet below, Rutledge invites Trump supporters to help her win the fight. What she doesn’t say is that the link funnels money into her own account.
“Because she is the chief law enforcement representative of the state, this is a direct violation of her obligation,” said Camille Bennett, an attorney and director of voter protection with For AR People. The fundraising link also raises questions about whether Rutledge is illegally using her position to help her campaign.
Arkansas law prohibits false and deceptive advertising and charges the state attorney general with litigating such claims. It’s outrageous that our own state attorney general, the officer in charge of protecting Arkansans from scams, is in fact using her office to try to scam us.
For AR People calls attorneys in Leslie Rutledge’s office to investigate and put a stop to their boss’s obvious swindle. Arkansans can demand an investigation by signing our petition.
A link to the “Public Integrity Division” on the AG’s website is broken (of course), but Arkansans can still file their own complaints here.
By the way: Some elected officials DO support democracy. Such as the attorney general of North Carolina.
BREAKING: Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans. 1/
— Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) December 10, 2020