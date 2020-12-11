.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Thank you, Mr. President, for the meeting yesterday to discuss serious issues facing Arkansans & all Americans. I appreciate your leadership! pic.twitter.com/zXZfukDM3Q — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) December 11, 2020

The attorney general of Arkansas, Leslie Rutledge, is using taxpayer money to join Texas’ suit to overturn Joe Biden’s election by denying the vote to people in four states.

In return, her beneficiary, Donald Trump, had her up to the White House for lunch yesterday — along with other Republicans ignoring law and Constitution in the name of raw power. Trump gets what value her office brings to his coup attempt. She gets her photo op to help her 2022 campaign for governor.

It’s all about the Benjamins and 2022 for Rutledge. She made that clear in a Tweet yesterday linking her support for Trump to raising money for her campaign. This Tweet (screenshot below) appears to have been deleted, by the way. Somebody perhaps explained to Rutledge it was a touch too quid pro quoish. Not what Trump might term a “perfect call.”