The Crackpot Caucus Gets In On The Coup Edition By Lindsey Millar On December 11, 20205:24 pm Arkansas Times · The Crackpot Caucus Gets In On The Coup Attempt Edition On this week's podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the Arkansas politicians joining in the ridiculous coup attempt to overturn the presidential election and Governor Hutchinson's prime time nothing burger. Subscribe via iTunes or listen on Spotify.