Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020

Love this. Bill Pascrell is a congressman from New Jersey.

This is for all those strict constructionists out there. He’s just calling for enforcing the 14th Amendment.

