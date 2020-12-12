The New York Times got it right. If they could have found a way to work “sedition” into the headline it would have been even better. A lot better than the D-G’s version: “Texas’ election suit rebuffed.”

Also good would have been a pull quote from the 14th Amendment:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

I’m with the New Jersey congressman who said the 126 House Republicans who supported the meritless Texas lawsuit to strip four Biden states of the vote should be removed from office for seditious behavior. That would include U.S. Reps. Bruce Westerman and Rick Crawford. Other seditious Arkansans include Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who intervened with taxpayer financial support, and the 33 members of the Arkansas legislature, led by Sen. Trent Garner and Rep. Mary Bentley, who gave legislative support.

Don’t forget what they did.

U.S. Rep. French Hill and Steve Womack declared support for the right of states to manage their elections. They refused to sign. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman were MIA. The chair of the Arkansas GOP, Jonelle Fulmer declared she was on the Trump train to overturn the democratic process. Governor Hutchinson struck his typical wishy-washy posture in the Democrat-Gazette:

“The Attorney General is exercising her discretion as the elected official responsible for legal action on behalf of the state. Only the Attorney General can provide the reasons that led to her decision to join the case. I was not consulted in regard to the decision. As Governor, I have not been asked to sign onto any brief and I do not intend to do so.”

You know what’s missing. A definitive answer. I asked the governor for a statement yesterday, too. I put the question this way:

It’s time for the governor to say whether he supports the Texas filing at the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s intervention. 33 legislators have now signed a resolution in support of the Texas filing. Does the governor support it?

My response from his press office?

Crickets.

Lots of good excoriation out there for the foes of democracy after the U.S. Supreme Court’s summary dismissal of the Texas case.