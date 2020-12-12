There a lot going on tonight. But if you’re looking to read something not about Trump, my latest is a fun read about a source who lied to me, then lied to other attorneys and a court about our off-the-record conversation. So I’m exposing him. https://t.co/Yw0HFYvDho — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) December 12, 2020

Radley Balko is an investigative reporter/opinion writer for the Washington Post. He specializes in police/justice reform issues and wrote the groundbreaking story on Little Rock Police Department abuse of no-knock drug raids, a practice reformed after Keith Humphrey was hired as police chief. He also wrote about police misconduct in Little Rock

The source Balko “burns” in his opinion piece by breaking an off-the-record agreement is Chris Burks, the lawyer in a variety of lawsuits for police employees objecting to Chief Humphrey’s management.

Balko is working on another piece about the LRPD, which will cover the Fraternal Order of Police’s resistance to Humphrey and the effort to oust him.

Balko’s issues with Burks are tied up in a matter the Arkansas Blog touched on recently. Lawyers for Humphrey asked a court to hold Burks in contempt for leaking lawsuit material that was supposed to be confidential to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — email communications that included some harsh assessments by Humphrey of some officers. Burks contended he was going to ask for a waiver to release the information because Humphrey had given the information to the Washington Post. He contended he merely confirmed material the Democrat-Gazette reporter obtained.

Balko has now gone on the record with unhappiness he expressed to me after Burks’ statement. He writes that Burks lied to him in an off-the-record conversation and mischaracterized their conversation in a court document.

You’ll have to read Balko for the blow-by-blow. But he depicts Burks as trying to flatter him and being deceptive to uncover Balko’s sources. By his account, Burks told him about new allegations in depositions taken under a protective order.

The key point is that Burks was quoted as saying he only confirmed e-mail messages given to the Washington Post by Humphrey. Balko says: