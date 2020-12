The Sunday dip in new cases is the traditional sign of reduced weekend testing.

The continuing run of 30-plus daily deaths tells the story.but Asa is back to spinning.

There are 1,450 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is a decrease from last Sunday, and we also saw a decrease in hospitalizations. We must continue to be diligent and do our part.

The line is open.

PS: Gus Malzahn got fired by Auburn after going 6-4. $21M buyout or something like that.