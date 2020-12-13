From the New York Times:

A day after President Trump’s stinging defeat in the Supreme Court, Republicans around the country seemed to be having trouble finding the right words. ….. Of 17 Republican attorneys general who had endorsed the case, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, none agreed to be interviewed by The New York Times. Mr. Paxton, who had issued a statement calling the decision “unfortunate,” did not respond to a request for comment.

The 17 included Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Good idea. Because she did allow a local interview with Talk Business and Politics where she again aired her nonsensical justification for her support of the Texas intervention. The less her words get spread around the better if she values preserving any belief in her legal competency.

Advertisement

She is using the GOP Talking Point Factory assertion that the states were right to sue — without evidence or legal basis — because the four states she and others were seeking to disenfranchise had voted for Joe Biden and their election practices thus “diluted” Arkansas’s vote for Donald Trump. But wait. Didn’t Arkansas and other states in the case adopt pandemic-spurred voting rules, too? Some the same as those challenged elsewhere?

Rutledge said she didn’t have an issue with their modifications because those states voted like Arkansas did – for Trump. “I think philosophically, those states are not necessarily diluting the vote of Arkansans. Arkansans voted overwhelmingly for Donald J. Trump. And so if another state voted overwhelmingly for Donald J. Trump, how would that possibly dilute our vote here in Arkansas?” she said.

Shorter Rutledge: Votes for Trump are legal no matter what election method is used. Votes for Biden are not.

Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson DID talk with the New York Times and he got away with some historical revisionism (see my emphasis).

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who had disagreed with the decision by his state’s attorney general to join the case, said there was no viable path forward for Mr. Trump.