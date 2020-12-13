Events in Washington, D.C. Saturday indicate the last days of the Trump administration will not be quiet, particularly with him egging on protests with unsupported claims of election fraud.

(And speaking of Trump’s dishonesty: WTF was that D-G editorial this morning that suggested it’s biased journalism to say that claims are “false” or that theories have been “debunked.” Donald Trump says he won the election. That is a lie. It may be accurately and objectively described as such.)

Advertisement

But back to Saturday’s events, as reported by the Washington Post:

Thousands of maskless rallygoers who refuse to accept the results of the election turned downtown Washington into a falsehood-filled spectacle Saturday, two days before the electoral college will make the president’s loss official.

The Proud Boys, encouraged to stand by Trump not long ago, were at the center of things when four people were stabbed.

Advertisement

The scuffles seemed poised to continue late into the night, as the black-and-yellow-clad Proud Boys knocked back beers, whiskey and White Claws. Some stole a Black Lives Matter banner [from a church], paraded it down M Street NW, then stomped on it.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has not yet called for the military to put down these riotous happenings.