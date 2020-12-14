Alcoholic Beverage Control compliance officers report that 21 out of 225 sites they surveyed last week failed COVID-19 rules, drawing 29 total potential violations. Officers visited 24 counties.

Scott Hardin, who provides the report, noted that those who failed have not received notice of violations. Whether the citations rise to a violation will be determined by the director of the agency.

Ten potential violations were observed at seven sites were in Pulaski County, including Sticky Fingerz Rock ’N’ Roll Chicken Shack (people at the bar sitting within 1 foot of each other); On the Border (cooks preparing food without gloves, cook seen placing food on plate with bare hands, corrected on site by manager); Ernie Biggs (patrons not social distancing); Nexus Coffee and Creative (clerk refused to properly wear a mask or present his identification); Hooters (patrons not seated 6 feet apart); Doubledee’s Exxon in Westchase Plaza (two clerks not wearing masks); and La Hacienda (guests moving about without face masks, cooks preparing food without gloves). The seven were out of 45 sites visited.

Other dining/bar establishments who failed inspection: On the Mark Sports Bar & Grill, The Green Room bar and pool hall and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, all in Fayetteville; the Black Cat Cafe and Hill’s Recreation Parlor in El Dorado; and Los 3 Potrillos of Conway. The other violations were at service stations and retail stores.