We’ll have a photo soon, but here’s the latest: The Arkansas Department of Health has received one box of Pfizer vaccine, which includes 975 doses, and will probably begin to vaccinate medical personnel today, spokesman Gavin Lesnik said. The department will also distribute doses to local health units.

UPDATE: Center for Local Public Health nursing director Sherian Kwanisai was the first to receive the vaccine at the health department. Because the vaccine comes five doses to a vial and is good for only six hours after a diluent is added, five people were lined up. Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe was the fifth.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will receive 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Leslie Taylor said this morning. Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, which treated Arkansas’s first known COVID-19 patient March 11, expects vaccine will arrive there around noon tomorrow, spokeswoman Lisa Rowland said. Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville expects its shipment “in the next couple of days,” spokeswoman Natalie Hardin said this morning; she said she did not know the amount that would arrive.

UPDATE: Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home expects to receive 975 doses by Wednesday at the latest, spokesman Tobias Pugsley said.

So a small portion of the state’s 140,000 health care workers — the Arkansas Department of Health puts Arkansas’s allocation at 25,000 — will finally be vaccinated this week. By the end of the year, perhaps 130,000 will be inoculated, either with Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine, expected by the end of the year.

Health care workers in New York were the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine this morning. Because of its storage requirement, at -95 F., the Pfizer vaccine is going first to 18 hospitals and five pharmacies in Arkansas with capacity. The Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage and will be more widely distributed (if not more in quantity) if, like Pfizer, it should receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

