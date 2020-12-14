Arkansas Business has a few more details in its issue this week on a story we reported in October — the apparent selection of a site in North Little Rock for a major Amazon fulfillment center designed to distribute larger items, unlike the facility under construction at the Little Rock Port.

Arkansas Business reports that site work is in full swing near the Galloway exit from Interstate 40. The land hasn’t been sold to Amazon yet, but AB says the land is under contract and Alston Construction Co. of Collierville, Tenn., is at work on the 154-acre site owned by Tulip Farms, led by Jimmy Winemiller.

North Little Rock officials have been mum about the million-square-foot project, though some have described it as a record-breaking development project.

Amazon is building dozens of fulfillment centers around the U.S. The Little Rock facility will rely heavily on robotics to sort smaller items sold at retail on the Amazon website. The North Little Rock center will ship such items as appliances, reportedly.