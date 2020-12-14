The Monday lull in news cases is reflected in the low test numbers and the positive test rate remains over 10 percent, double the 5 percent danger zone rate. The addition of 45 deaths, though not a one-day record, continued to reflect the severity of the spread of the virus in Arkansas as the death toll neared 3,000.

The governor chose to emphasize the hopeful news of the beginning of vaccine distribution, the first shot to a nurse at the Arkansas Department of Health.