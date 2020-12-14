The Monday lull in news cases is reflected in the low test numbers and the positive test rate remains over 10 percent, double the 5 percent danger zone rate. The addition of 45 deaths, though not a one-day record, continued to reflect the severity of the spread of the virus in Arkansas as the death toll neared 3,000.
The governor chose to emphasize the hopeful news of the beginning of vaccine distribution, the first shot to a nurse at the Arkansas Department of Health.
“Today is a hopeful day. After months of work, a COVID-19 vaccine is in Arkansas, and the first vaccine was given to Sherian Kwanisai today. The FDA should approve additional vaccines soon, and we will be set to cover our long-term care facilities. Brighter days are ahead, but we must continue to follow public health guidelines. This virus continues to rapidly spread, and it’s up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread.”