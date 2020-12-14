The legislature’s education committees this morning received a report from consultants on school finance in Arkansas.

The summary is at the top. Here’s the full report.

Advertisement

Two consultant groups — Augenblick Palaich and Associates and WestEd — were picked to do the study after legislative wrangling on directions various consultants were perceived to favor. The consultants tried to defuse controversy at the outset of the report by saying it is the legislature’s duty to determine adequacy and noting the state’s resources are not unlimited.

But the report delves into obvious problems such as wide differences in student performance, teacher pay and quality of teaching staff. Small and rural schools suffer financially. Poor and minority children suffer educationally.

Advertisement

The push for career readiness education, as opposed to college prep, is significant and popular in the legislature. Revising ESA funding is also a focus of the report and a lingering hot spot with the legislature. This is the money known colloquially as “school lunch funding.” It doesn’t pay for lunches but is supposed to be aimed at poor students, as measured by a district’s enrollment in free- and reduced-price lunch programs, generally viewed as a measure of poverty.

Addressing out-of-school factors in school performance is a great idea. It is also ultimately a costly idea.

Advertisement

Much more on this to come. You can watch the video of the morning discussion here.

Under the Lakeview school decisions by the Arkansas Supreme Court, the legislature is bound to provide adequate and equal education. If the consultants didn’t say so, it seems to me they’ve provided more evidence that there are areas that standard isn’t being met.