A federal indictment returned Dec. 1 and unsealed Friday provides more details on the arrest last week of Louis Rockefeller, 24, son of the late Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller, on federal gun charges.

Media reported over the weekend reported his arrest by ATF agents. The Democrat-Gazette account said Rockefeller was arrested Thursday near Aaron’s Gun Cabinet in North Little Rock, where he worked.

The indictment reveals that he and Noah Michael Millea of Benton were charged with seven counts of knowingly transferring machine guns or parts used to convert weapons to machine guns, defined as weapons that can fire without reloading on a single pull of a trigger.

The indictment includes a request for forfeiture of these items:

A. A Glock, Model 19, 9mm pistol, bearing serial number BFNV445, equipped with a machinegun conversion device, which enabled the weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger; B. A Glock, Model 19, 9mm pistol, bearing serial number BVDS725, equipped with a machinegun conversion device, which enabled the weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger; C. An Aero Precision, Model M4El, multi-caliber rifle, bearing serial number M4-0173525, equipped with a machinegun conversion device, which enabled the weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger; D. A Diamond Back, Model DB-15, multi-caliber rifle, bearing serial number DB2448544, equipped with a machinegun conversion device, which enabled the weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger; E. A Glock, Model 17, 9mm pistol, bearing serial number ADBG435, equipped with a machinegun conversion device, which enabled the weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger; and F. Any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, and combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machinegun.

Both defendants had an initial court appearance Friday. Millea was released. Rockefeller remained in the Pulaski County Jail this morning.