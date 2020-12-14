Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Somebody said you can’t love a narcissist enough.

And apparently, you can’t do enough corrupt acts to please a sociopath. You have to do them all.

The interim AG is a Trumper.

