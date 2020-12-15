The U.S. attorney’s office said Jonathan Berrier, 53, of Lexington, N.C., was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for traveling to Arkansas to have sex with a minor he had connected with through Facebook.

According to a release, Berrier began texting and phoning a 13-year-od in January 2017. The conversations became “sexual in nature: and continued through spring 2018. He began sending gifts, including cell phones.

Berrier traveled to Arkansas in February and March 2018. He gave her a cell phone and messages retrieved from it included sexually explicit messages. He had intercourse with the minor on both trips to Arkansas.

He pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor Sept. 25 and was sentenced by federal Judge Brian Miller. He also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,400 to assist in paying for counseling for the victim.