City Attorney Tom Carpenter sent City Director Lance Hines a memo today encouraging him not to move forward tonight with his resolution seeking a no-confidence vote from the City Board on Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Carpenter cites pending litigation against the chief. Carpenter, it’s worth noting, answers to Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who backs Humphrey and who controls the position. The resolution urges Scott to take appropriate action.

Hines asked that the memo be sent to all directors and said he’d decide what to do at the meeting tonight. The resolution is on the board’s agenda for its 6 p.m. meeting.

Carpenter’s memo:

