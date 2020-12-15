Turns out there’s a good reason Governor Hutchinson didn’t have an answer at his briefing today on when a “committee of the whole” meeting of the legislature would be held to give him a hoped-vote of confidence for the executive orders he’s issued under emergency powers during the pandemic.

The House has declined.

There’s a hefty group of malcontents in the Senate as well, not to mention a pending lawsuit over his practices. I’m also surprised nobody has raised the issue of convening 135 legislators to pat the governor on the back during a time when he’s been talking about putting limits on indoor gatherings and the virus is spreading in Arkansas exponentially.

I’m seeking comment from the governor and Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey, but I’d guess the opinion of the Senate is now moot regardless.

The question of extension or modification of emergency powers granted the governor by statute might now become a subject for the 2021 legislature to consider. What could go wrong?

UPDATE: The governor’s response: