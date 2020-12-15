Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce this morning dismissed Republican Rep. Jim Sorvillo’s second lawsuit to prevent Democrat Ashley Hudson from taking his seat representing District 32 next year.

Sorvillo had asked the court for an injunction to prevent certification of her election by the secretary of state and governor until the state Claims Commission hears his complaint there that the election results should be thrown out and a new election held.

Hudson defeated Sorvillo by 24 votes in certified results, which could have included up to 32 absentee ballots that had been disqualified, enough to change the outcome if most of them went for Sorvillo. But Hudson has argued, among other things, that some ballots were improperly disqualified.

The Claims Commission has a hearing on Dec. 22 (or Jan. 4 if that hearing can’t be held) to make a recommendation on Sorvillo’s claim to the House, which the Constitution says has authority over its membership. It also will meet this afternoon to discuss Hudson’s argument that the claim should be dismissed.

Hudson argues that a statute allowing Claims Commission review of House election contests is unconstitutional. It is appointed by the governor, the executive branch.

Sorvillo had sued previously to prevent certification of the election results and appealed an adverse decision by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen. He then voluntarily dismissed the appeal and filed a new suit, which Hudson’s attorney said amounted to forum shopping for a new judge. Pierce drew the case and ruled today to dismiss it “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

During the hearing, he commented that he lacked jurisdiction to issue an order to the governor≥

Governor Hutchinson had asked that the case be dismissed, saying he held sovereign immunity and couldn’t be ordered to do something. His filing said the Claims Commission was the proper forum to hear the dispute. Secretary of State John Thurston, who has already certified the result, also asked for dismissal, saying election complaints were between candidates.

Hudson’s lawyer, Jennifer Waymack Standerfer, said in case filings that material presented by the Pulaski County Election Commission staff indicated 27, not 32, disqualified ballots were counted. To prevail in a challenge, she has argued that Sorvillo must determine how those ballots were cast.

Hudson also argued that the Election Commission erroneously disqualified many more than the 27 ballots and if there is to be a review of the election, all those decisions should be reviewed.

In dismissing the case, Pierce only took up the question of whether he could hear the case and the fact that the suit didn’t name Hudson as a defendant. That came without a ruling on Hudson’s motion to intervene, so he didn’t reach issues raised by Hudson attempting to enjoin the Claims Commission hearing and to declare the election results valid.