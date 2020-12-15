The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reports, and the Arkansas Department of Health has received preliminary notice it will receive 50,000 doses, a spokesman said.

Gavin Lesnick also said Walgreens and CVS, which have national distribution agreements with Operation Warp Speed, could get vaccine as early as this weekend. They’ll provide vaccinations to residents and staff of long-term care facilities, which like health care providers are top priority for the vaccine. However, because they are private companies, details of their contracts with the government are not public; their allocation is not part of the initial 25,000 doses the state has received.

The Moderna vaccine, like Pfizer’s, makes use of messenger RNA to prompt the human immune system into action and requires two shots. It’s efficacy rate has been shown to be 94.1% during Phase 3 human trials. The government is buying 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.