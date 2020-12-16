Central Arkansas Power won Public Service Commission approval this week for the construction of a 35-acre solar power generating facility in Cabot.

The water supplier said the 4.8-megawatt plant is the biggest net metering facility the PSC has approved. Such facilities can sell excess power into the grid at rates charged by electric utilities.

CAW owns the property on which the facility will be built by Scenic Hill Solar. It will sell power back to the utility at 5.1 cents per kilowatt-hour under a 20-year agreement. CAW also has the option to purchase the plant after five years.

Tad Bohannon, CEO of CAW, said the plant will save money — an estimated $7 million in energy costs over 30 years, and make the utility more environmentally sustainable. It will supply about 20 percent of the water utility’s power needs. Bohannon said CAW will look for ways to expand the use of solar power.